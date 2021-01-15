National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 27.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. 6,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,352. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.