National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NHI. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 257,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Health Investors by 93.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 39.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

