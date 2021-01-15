National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NHI remained flat at $$67.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,334. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

