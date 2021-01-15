National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

