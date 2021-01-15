National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.46. 4,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

