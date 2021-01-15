National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.63

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get National Vision alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,296.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $4,456,000.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.