Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NMM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.84. 5,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,303. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

