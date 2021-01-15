NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.63. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

