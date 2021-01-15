NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in 3M by 191.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,115,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,985,000 after buying an additional 68,331 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 38.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.46. 162,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,044. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

