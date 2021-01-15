NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.10. 702,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,541,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

