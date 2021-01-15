NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 390 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. 20,416,893 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

