NBT Bank N A NY Sells 651 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,771. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

