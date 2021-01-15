Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Up 2.9%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 90,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 43,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

