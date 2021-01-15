Needham & Company LLC Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $200.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

MCHP traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $154.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

