Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in December

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTHF remained flat at $$2.29 during trading on Friday. 557,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

