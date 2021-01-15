Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Bruce Papesh Sells 30,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Neogen by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.