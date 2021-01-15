NevaCoin Hits Market Cap of $24,785.71 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $24,785.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 339.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000215 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,430,015 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

