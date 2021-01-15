New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,292 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,566 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.