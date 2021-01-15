New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,771 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,594. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $200.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.