New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.25. 523,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,010. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.