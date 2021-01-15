New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) stock opened at C$2.59 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

