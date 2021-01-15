New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.81.

BCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.34 million and a PE ratio of 89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 40.3499969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

