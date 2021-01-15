Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $121.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.43. 10,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

