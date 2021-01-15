NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Day

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $234,655.02 and $7,689.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,174.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.17 or 0.01330124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00567492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00173925 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

