NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 275.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

