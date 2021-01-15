NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 171,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.