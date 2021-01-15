NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.89

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 2195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

