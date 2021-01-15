NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.36 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.