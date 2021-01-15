NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NFYEF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 8,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

