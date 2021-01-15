NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFYEF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

