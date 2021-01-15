Nicholas Martin Prest Sells 285,000 Shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £256.17 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 604.15. Cohort plc has a 52-week low of GBX 416.85 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.54).

Get Cohort plc (CHRT.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About Cohort plc (CHRT.L)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohort plc (CHRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort plc (CHRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.