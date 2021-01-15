Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NHNKY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.63. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $459.65 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

