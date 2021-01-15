NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.