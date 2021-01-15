NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 147,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.