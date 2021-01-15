NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given Neutral Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. 2,686,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,730,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank raised its position in NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.