NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $68.30 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.01.

NIO stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,730,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

