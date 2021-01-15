nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

LASR opened at $35.74 on Monday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

