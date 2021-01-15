Nord/LB Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €88.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.47 ($91.14).

Shares of SAX traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €72.35 ($85.12). The company had a trading volume of 94,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

