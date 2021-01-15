Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

