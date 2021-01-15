Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $252.46 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.