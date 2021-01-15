Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

