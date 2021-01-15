North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 506 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $59.90.

