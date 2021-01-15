NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 86,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.50.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. On average, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

