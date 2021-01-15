Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $95.45. 64,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

