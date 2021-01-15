Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novavax is looking to file a regulatory application for its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu shortly. If approved, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is also advancing well and is currently in late-stage studies. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from the product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a headwind. Thus, any delay in pipeline development related to NanoFlu or NVX-CoV2373 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.56.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

