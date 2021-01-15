NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Achieves $339,941.11

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $339,941.11 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008092 BTC.
- X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About NPCoin
NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the
Cryptonight
NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins.
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “
Buying and Selling NPCoin
NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
