NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Achieves $339,941.11

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $339,941.11 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008092 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/