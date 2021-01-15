NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4062960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

