Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.15 million and $116,842.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

