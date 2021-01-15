Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1175874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,077.84%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

