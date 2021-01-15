NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NuVasive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period.

NuVasive stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

